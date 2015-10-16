The biggest leaks in PC gaming

A full month before its release date in 2011, a nearly complete build of Crysis 2, including multiplayer mode and online authentication keys, leaked onto a number of torrent sites. While it was buggy and contained a number of placeholder assets, it was still reportedly playable start-to-finish.

Lamentably, Crysis 2 went on to become the most pirated game of the year, and while it's suspected that the leak came from an employee of either Crytek or EA, the culprit has never been publicly identified.