Watch Cyberpunk 2077's next Night City Wire stream here

The fourth episode of Night City Wire, CD Projekt's series of Cyberpunk 2077 livestream reveal events, is all about the machines: "The looks, sounds, and specs of Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles." The stream begins today at 6 pm CEST/12 pm ET/9 am PT—we'll be watching, and we've got it embedded above so you can join us.

We've seen a number of vehicles in all the many Cyberpunk 2077 teasers and trailers, ranging from futuristic muscle cars to Tron-like motorcycles and big, burly pickups, and CD Projekt has previously revealed that, thanks to the magic of self-driving AIs, they'll come when you call—much like Geralt's horse Roach in The Witcher 3. This will be our first up-close look at how we'll actually be using them in the game world though, so it should be a fun one.

If you've missed the previous Night City Wire episodes, you can get caught up on all of them on YouTube. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to come out on November 19.