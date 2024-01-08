Watch the AMD CES 2024 livestream right here: new APUs, GPUs, and 3D chips expected

AMD is going first out of the big PC gaming tech companies in rolling out its plans for 2024, with its CES livestream kicking off today at 7am PT/10am ET, and 3pm UK time. The general information on the event is pretty vague, and as the "Advancing AI PCs" title suggests, it's leaning heavily into the buzz initialism of the show: AI.

As rival Intel is wont to suggest, AI is everywhere at CES 2024.

"AMD is powering the end-to-end infrastructure that will define the AI era," reads the event listing, "from cloud installations to enterprise clusters, AI-enabled intelligent embedded devices and PCs.

"Join Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, and Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and GM of computing and graphics, as they talk about the future of AI in personal computers."

In terms of what we can expect that will genuinely impact PC gamers—ignoring all the artificial intelligence that is going to be peppered throughout the livestream—we're all expecting at least one new graphics card, some powerful desktop APUs, and maybe some new 3D V-cache processors, too.

There have been rumoured leaks of all of these parts, including possible January release dates for new GPUs and APUs, but we won't have long to wait to see how accurate those have been.

