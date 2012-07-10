Wasteland 2 to come bundled with original Wasteland

Brian Fargo and The Wasteland 2 team yoinked more than $3m in funding with a massively successful Kickstarter campaign back in April. All of the excitement of the big money win has died down a little as the devs get their heads down and start making the game. Now No Mutants Allowed note that Wasteland 2 will come packed with a nice nostalgic bonus, a free copy of the 1988 original that inspired Fallout.

"The #1 request we had during our Kickstarter campaign was to have the ability to play the first game," Brian Fargo said to someone writing a press release. "Fortunately EA has continued to support us on this project and has granted us the ability to bring the original to the players.

"It is great to be able to make Wasteland available for those feeling nostalgic or who want to experience it for the first time. It certainly will not be a pre-requisite to understand Wasteland 2, but it adds some extra flavor if you did play the prequel."

Mmmm, extra flavour. If the classic post-apocalyptic RPG had a taste, it'd probably a mix of tar and ash, with overtones of liquorice. We look forward to consuming that alongside the modern remake when Wasteland 2 reaches completion.