Where to get iron ore in Wartales

If you're looking for Wartales iron ore, you're not alone. This resource is pretty scarce in this medieval mercenary sim, and as well as mining it yourself, you can buy it from traveling merchants and other vendors. Not all NPCs have the stuff in stock though, so you'll need to find another way to get this valuable material.

There are a number of challenges you'll be faced with while you explore. Capturing animals (opens in new tab) and adding them to your group can help bolster your numbers, and you might stumble across a tomb puzzle (opens in new tab) or two. If you're set on stocking up on Wartales iron ore and want to know the best place to find it, here's how to get started.

Wartales iron ore: Where to find this resource

(Image credit: Shiro Games)

You can find deposits of iron ore randomly on hillsides or fields as you travel between towns or settlements. Some traders will also sell it to you—for a price—so it's worth chatting with groups of travellers you pass on the road to see if they're selling the resource.

The better and far more lucrative way of acquiring iron ore is to find a mine and gather it from the deposits found there. It's not just a case of looking for nodes and gathering them though; first, you'll need to talk to the mine's foreman. You'll be given the following options:

Pay

Threaten

Persuade

Leave

(Image credit: Shiro Games)

Paying the foreman lets you mine the ore, though as Krowns are fairly difficult to earn, you should think carefully about whether you want to part with your hard-earned cash. In one of the early mines in Tiltren, I chose to pay 40 Krowns and got 14 iron ore from the nodes I mined there. Interestingly, I was also awarded 20 Influence for helping clear the mine.

Threaten will also let you mine the nodes but will raise your Suspicion levels and choosing to persuade the foreman requires Influence, which you'll acquire by helping NPCs and completing quests. Whichever option you choose, one of your party members must learn the Mining profession to mine the iron ore.

There's also good news in that iron ore will respawn, but you'll need to wait a few in-game days for that to happen. With that in mind, it's worthwhile checking back on the previous places or mines you've cleared to see if they're ready to be gathered again.