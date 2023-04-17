If you're stuck trying to figure out how to capture animals in Wartales, you've come to the right place. It's not something that's immediately obvious, but the good news is that it's not difficult once you know what you need to do and you've picked up some rope.

Wartales has just come out of early access, so if you're now jumping into the tactical RPG for the first time, you'll have much more than just the open world to explore—there are plenty of systems to get used to, including this one that lets you add a trusty companion to your group. Without further ado, here's how to capture animals in Wartales.

Wartales: How to capture animals

You'll come across many animals in Wartales; the first ones you'll likely encounter are boars and wolves. Defeating these is handy for keeping a good stock of food to keep your troops fed, but if you'd rather add one to your group rather than the dinner table, there's an option to do that too.

First of all, you'll need to pick up some rope, which can be bought from some farmers, given as quest rewards, or looted from bandits. Once you get your hands on some, you're all set. Now you need to engage the animal you want to capture and take it down to half health, then have another of your units approach it from either the side or behind.

Once in position, the second unit should have the option to capture the animal. As long as the animal you want to capture is in combat with one of your units and the unit that is doing the capturing is not in combat, this should work. The same method can also be used to capture prisoners, though you'll need some chain instead of rope.

Just bear in mind that you'll need to feed any units you capture, so it might be wise not to get too kidnap-happy until you've got a decent food supply.