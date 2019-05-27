Warhammer: Chaosbane’s story trailer sets a scene of chaos for the Diablo-alike

Warhammer: Chaosbane, the hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that’s bringing Diablo sensibilities to Games Workshop’s Old World, now has a story trailer that provides the backdrop for all the Nurgling-smashing you’ll be doing in its subterranean caverns.

Chaosbane starts a few years after the Chaos invasion of 2301, and the sacking of Praag, the largest city in the northern realm of Kislev. Magnus the Pious eventually leads an Imperial army against Chaos, and slays its champion Kul in battle outside the walls of Praag.

According to Warhammer lore, Magnus was then crowned Emperor, and this is the backdrop for the action in Chaosbane. The animated trailer doesn’t really connect these larger, world-level events to the game itself, but it seems clear that your job will be to purge the remnants of Chaos from the region and prevent them from reconstituting a warfighting force.

There’s no gameplay in this trailer, either—but if you’d like to see some of Chaosbane’s characters in action, we’ve already seen the wood elf and dwarfen slayer in-game.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is right around the corner—the game launches June 4.