Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks awesome in first gameplay trailer

By Tyler Wilde
published

The long awaited third-person action game will release in 2023.

Audio player loading…

Approximately one trillion Warhammer games have come out since the 2011 release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, but despite the popularity of the third-person action-shooter, none of them have been Space Marine 2. That will finally change next year, and now we've seen what the long-awaited sequel will look like.

The first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay video, embedded above, reveals the return of Captain Titus, now a lieutenant, and now voiced by English actor Clive Standen (opens in new tab). (Titus was played by Mark Strong (opens in new tab) in the original game.) The trailer debuted at The Game Awards today.

Space Marine 2 is being developed by Saber Interactive, "the team and engine behind World War Z," as publisher Focus Entertainment puts it. World War Z wasn't our favorite co-op zombie shooter ever—we gave it a 60% in our review (opens in new tab)—but it wound up being a modest hit that remains well-liked in its current "Aftermath" iteration (opens in new tab).

Space Marine 2 will release on PC and consoles next year, says Focus. That's a wide window, but it's narrower than the "TBA" we had before.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley alongside Apple and Microsoft, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early personal computers his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. After work, he practices boxing and adds to his 1,200 hours in Rocket League.

See comments