Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks awesome in first gameplay trailer

Approximately one trillion Warhammer games have come out since the 2011 release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, but despite the popularity of the third-person action-shooter, none of them have been Space Marine 2. That will finally change next year, and now we've seen what the long-awaited sequel will look like.

The first Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay video, embedded above, reveals the return of Captain Titus, now a lieutenant, and now voiced by English actor Clive Standen (opens in new tab). (Titus was played by Mark Strong (opens in new tab) in the original game.) The trailer debuted at The Game Awards today.

Space Marine 2 is being developed by Saber Interactive, "the team and engine behind World War Z," as publisher Focus Entertainment puts it. World War Z wasn't our favorite co-op zombie shooter ever—we gave it a 60% in our review (opens in new tab)—but it wound up being a modest hit that remains well-liked in its current "Aftermath" iteration (opens in new tab).

Space Marine 2 will release on PC and consoles next year, says Focus. That's a wide window, but it's narrower than the "TBA" we had before.