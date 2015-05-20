War Thunder devs announce post-apocalyptic vehicle combat MMO

War Thunder developer Gaijin Entertainment has announced that they're co-making—alongside Targem Games—a new post-apocalyptic vehicle combat MMO. It's called Crossout, and it's about building, upgrading and customising spike-laden, armoured vehicles, and then using them to battle other players.

Crossout promises extreme customisation, with the ability to build anything from small buggies to heavy off-road trucks. "Crossout gives players thousands of possibilities to design their vehicle, including shape, armor, weapons, support systems and, of course, cosmetic enhancements," explains the press release.

There are weapons, of course. Chainsaws, power drills, machine guns, rocket launchers, flying drones and stealth generators are all mentioned.

Not mentioned: the long, bendy sticks they had in Mad Max: Fury Road. They were pretty useful.

Beta testing for Crossout is due to start in the summer. To register your interest, head over to the Crossout official site.