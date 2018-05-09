Popular

A retailer might have just accidentally confirmed a new Splinter Cell, Rage 2, Borderlands 3, and more

An errant listing for new games may have blown some E3 surprises.

An errant listing on Walmart Canada's website may have spoiled some of the fun planned for this year's E3. Some of the entries on the "new game releases" page, now deleted but recorded for posterity by @Wario64 on Twitter, have previously been rumored (we described one of them as a "worst-kept-secret" just a couple of weeks ago), but one or two will probably come as a surprise. 

The Division 2 was announced in March, and Destiny Comet (assuming that's another Destiny 2 expansion and not a trademark infringement lawsuit in the making) is already slated for an E3 reveal. Something new on the Assassin's Creed front is hardly an out-of-the-blue shocker, and Borderlands 3, as mentioned, is a "secret" only in the most technical sense. But a new Splinter Cell game still only exists in the shadowy realm of rumor, and I don't think there's been any real talk of Rage 2 or Just Cause 4 prior to this. 

Not everything on the list will come to PC—The Last of Us 2 and Super Smash Bros are a couple of obvious candidates for omission—and none of them indicate the PC as a platform, but I would assume that's because this is a Walmart listing, and in Canada at least it really doesn't do PC retail anymore. 

And of course none of this is official in any way, but the Splinter Cell listing can still be seen via the magic of Google's cache. We'll find out how accurate the leak is in about a month: E3 2018 runs June 12-14, and we'll be covering it all as it happens.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
