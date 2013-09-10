Valiant Hearts: The Great War tells a World War 1 story about five people and a dog

Ubisoft have let loose the games hose at their Digital Days event in Paris. As well as announcing an unexpectedly HD'd re-release of Assassin's Creed 3: Liberation , they've also revealed a couple of new games that continue their experiments with smaller-budget, digital only releases. And, if you're looking for experimental, Valiant Hearts: The Great War ticks a lot of the right boxes. It's an exploration driven adventure set during the first World War, which tells the story of five characters and a dog.

The cast is comprised of a French POW, an American volunteer, a Belgian combat medic, a British pilot and a German infantryman. Also, the dog: affiliation unknown. That dog will link the five characters through the course of the story, which will apparently be told in a non-linear fashion.

The game is being created using Rayman's UbiArt framework. Despite sharing a stylistic 2D look, Valiant Hearts is unlikely to be a vibrant side-scrolling platformer. Instead, Ubisoft are teasing a mixture of exploration, puzzles and adventure.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is due out next year.