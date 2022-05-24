How to use console commands in V Rising

Looking for V Rising console commands and cheats? If you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy getting bogged down in the grind and just wants to mess around and experiment, then console commands are a great way of getting every item and resource in the game without having to actually put all the hours in.

V Rising has all sorts of console commands, allowing you to teleport across the map at will, which is extremely useful due to the game's inventory-based warp restriction, or claim every weapon and armour set you might want. Since character level in V Rising is determined by how good your equipment is, you’ll be able to go and fight anyone you want right from the outset.

In this V Rising console commands list, I’ll explain how to enable commands in a private game, use the two most useful commands, and provide a list of the rest in case you want to experiment with them yourself.

How to enable

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

V Rising console commands: How to enable them

To use console commands in a private world you’ll first have to activate them. Here’s how you do it:

Head to Options > General from the main menu

Click the “Console Enabled” box

Load up your game and press the ` key below escape

Type “adminauth” and press enter to gain admin access

Now, you’re ready to start using console commands. Simply type “List” to bring up the commands available to you. It seems you also need to re-enter "adminauth" whenever you exit the game and return.

Get unlimited resources

V Rising console commands: How to get unlimited resources, weapons, and armour

There are lots of different console commands available to admins, but the most valuable is being able to gain an unlimited number of resources, armour sets, and weapons. To do that you’ll need the following commands:

give/giveset - Press ` to bring up the console, then type in either of these. Press space and you’ll be able to cycle through a list of all the items and armour sets in the game using the arrow keys. Press the right arrow key to enter the command you want, then press space and type the quantity of that item that you want. Press enter and it’ll appear in your inventory. To speed up your search, you can also type [name] and then whatever it is you desire.

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

How to teleport

V Rising console commands: How to teleport

The second most useful console command is teleport, and there are a few variations on this. TeleportToChunkWaypoint is handy since it warps you to various vampire waygates based upon which numbers you enter. Here’s where each number set sends you:

12, 15 - Dunley Farmlands Waygate East

- Dunley Farmlands Waygate East 13, 13 - Dunley Farmlands Waygate South-East

- Dunley Farmlands Waygate South-East 13, 19 - Cursed Forest Waygate

- Cursed Forest Waygate 14, 11 - Farbane Woods Waygate North-East

- Farbane Woods Waygate North-East 14, 8 - Farbane Woods Waygate South-East

- Farbane Woods Waygate South-East 15, 13 - Hallowed Mountains Waygate

- Hallowed Mountains Waygate 6, 16 - Silverlight Hills Waygate

- Silverlight Hills Waygate 8, 8 - Farbane Woods Waygate South-West

- Farbane Woods Waygate South-West 9, 10 - Farbane Woods Waygate West

- Farbane Woods Waygate West 9, 13 - Dunley Farmlands Waygate South-West

Full list

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

V Rising console commands list

In case you want to play around yourself, here are all of the console and root level commands that are available in the game along with their description. You can get this list yourself by typing “List” into the console. I’ve separated the more technical/debugging related ones with those that you’re actually more likely to use:

Player commands

Alias (Alias, Command) - Removes target alias

- Removes target alias Adminauth - Grants admin privileges

- Grants admin privileges Admindeauth - Relinquishes admin privileges

- Relinquishes admin privileges bancharacter (Character Name) - Bans the user playing with the specified character name from the server

- Bans the user playing with the specified character name from the server Banned - Lists all banned players

- Lists all banned players banuser (Steam ID) - Bans the user with the specified Steam ID from the server

- Bans the user with the specified Steam ID from the server Bind (Key Combination, Command)

Clanaccept - Accept clan invite

- Accept clan invite Clandecline - Decline clan invite

- Decline clan invite Clear - Clears all text from the console

- Clears all text from the console ClearTempBindings - Clears out all existing temporary key bindings

- Clears out all existing temporary key bindings claninvite (Unnamed Argument) - Invites Player to clan

- Invites Player to clan Clanleave - Leave clan

- Leave clan Connect (address or steamid, port, password) - Connects to a server

- Connects to a server Disconnect - Disconnects from the server

- Disconnects from the server GatherAllAllies - Teleports all allies to mouse cursor position

- Teleports all allies to mouse cursor position GatherAllAlliesExceptMe - Teleports all allies, except you, to mouse cursor position

- Teleports all allies, except you, to mouse cursor position GatherAllNonAllies - Teleport all non-allies to mouse cursor position

- Teleport all non-allies to mouse cursor position GatherAllPlayers - Teleports all players to mouse cursor position

- Teleports all players to mouse cursor position GatherAllPlayersExceptMe - Teleports all players, except you, to mouse cursor position

- Teleports all players, except you, to mouse cursor position give (What, Amount) - Set value on the nearest entity

- Set value on the nearest entity giveset (What) - Set value on the nearest entity

- Set value on the nearest entity hidecursor (Unnamed Argument) - Set whether the cursor should be hidden or not

- Set whether the cursor should be hidden or not kick (Character Name) - Kicks a player from the server

- Kicks a player from the server Kill - Kills your character

- Kills your character List (Optional: Category) - Lists all existing commands and categories

- Lists all existing commands and categories listusers (Include Disconnected) - Lists users that are active on the server

- Lists users that are active on the server localization (Language) - Set localization language

- Set localization language MultiCommand (Commands) - Executes multiple commands separated by the semi colon (;) character

- Executes multiple commands separated by the semi colon (;) character PlayerTeleport - Teleport player to mouse cursor position

- Teleport player to mouse cursor position Reconnect - Reconnects to the server

- Reconnects to the server setadminlevel (user, level) - Set or change the admin level of a user

- Set or change the admin level of a user TeleportPlayerToMe (User) - Teleports a player to your location

- Teleports a player to your location TeleportPlayerToMousePosition (User) - Teleports a player to current mouse cursor position

- Teleports a player to current mouse cursor position TeleportToChunk (Unnamed Argument) - Teleport player to chunk co-ordinate

- Teleport player to chunk co-ordinate TeleportToChunkWaypoint (Unnamed Argument) - Teleport player to entered waypoint

- Teleport player to entered waypoint TeleportToNether - Teleport to nether

- Teleport to nether TeleportToPlayer (User) - Teleport to player location

- Teleport to player location Unbind (Key Combination) - Delete target keybinding

- Delete target keybinding unban (User Index) - Unbans a player from the server. You need to run the banned command first to get a list of banned players

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Technical/Debugging commands