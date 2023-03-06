Under $950 for a gaming PC with one of the best RTX 30-series GPUs in it? Yeah, that works

(opens in new tab) Yeyian Katana X10 | Core i5 11400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,399 $949.99 at Newegg (save $450) (opens in new tab)

This is a great deal for a mid-tier gaming PC, especially when many rigs around this price are delivering you an RTX 3060. The Core i5 is still a really solid CPU today, and RTX 3060 Ti is probably the best mainstream GPU of Nvidia's last generation of cards. You also get a full 16GB RAM and a 500GB NVMe SSD... which you'll probably want to give a little more storage down the line.

Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti (opens in new tab) was one of the best graphics cards of its generation. Not necessarily the fastest, but it delivered excellent bang for buck at its original price. Not so much in the pandemic/chip shortage years, and now that prices for competing and faster AMD Radeon GPUs have started sliding it's not a drop-in upgrade GPU we'd recommend. But in a full gaming PC for less than a grand? Yeah, we'll bite.

We've covered this Yeyjian Katana X10 gaming PC late last year, when its price was around the $1,100 mark. Back then that was a decent price, now it's well below the $1,000 price point it's even better.

Stating the bleedin' obvious, that's what I do, but an RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC for $949 at Newegg (opens in new tab) is pretty good.

There's no artifice to this machine, it's just a gaming PC built from regular parts and sporting a decent six-core, 12-thread Intel processor to keep its RTX 3060 Ti GPU fed with data. It's not the latest hybrid 12th Gen style of chip, but in the mid-range of Intel's stack the Core i5 11400F is still a CPU that will function well at the heart of a dedicated gaming PC.

The RTX 3060 Ti will deliver excellent high-end 1080p gaming performance, as well as decent 1440p frame rates, too. And, thanks to the benefits of DLSS, you might even get to enable some ray tracing pretties in well-coded titles as well.

Backing the core CPU/GPU components up is the requisite 16GB of system memory, here in DDR4-3200 trim, and a 500GB NVMe SSD. It's not stated what make the storage is, or what level of PCIe generation it's running on, and at that half terabyte capacity I'd suggest this is likely the only thing that you're going to really want to update any time soon.

But then SSD storage is as affordable as it's ever been (opens in new tab) right now, whether that's for 1TB or even 2TB of game library space.