Ultimate Custom Night is a new, free Five Nights at Freddy's game

Five Nights At Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon has just released a brand new game in the series, and it's a neat, customisable take on the classic survival horror formula. Dubbed Ultimate Custom Night, the free instalment allows you to populate your playthrough with a selection of 50 animatronic characters.

Described as "the ultimate FNAF mashup", you'll be stuck in an office haunted by living (and violent) animatronics, but it's a bit different this time. Of the 50 available characters (all of which have appeared in earlier FNAF games), you'll be able to drop them into the game and set their difficulty level (which ranges from 0 to 20). "From your office desk, you will need to manage two side doors, two vents, as well as two air hoses, all of which lead directly into your office," reads the Steam description.



The description continues: "This time you will have to master other tools as well if you want to complete the ultimate challenges, tools such as the heater, A/C, a global music box, a power generator, and more. As if all of that weren't enough, you'll also need to set up laser traps in the vents, collect Faz-Coins, purchase items from the prize counter, and as always, keep a close eye on not one, but two, Pirate Cove curtains!"

Ooft, those pesky Pirate Cove curtains.

There's a challenge menu featuring 16 themed challenges, voice acting, and unlockable office skins and cutscenes. As I mentioned before, it's completely free. Here's a trailer: