Five Nights at Freddy's 6 gets cancelled

The Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon has confirmed the next FNaF game has been cancelled—despite having spent the last month dropping hints regarding what it might entail.

Taking to a Steam community update post, Cawthon explains he simply no longer wants to work on the game and that he's been "neglecting other things in [his] life for the sake of trying to keep up with mounting expectations."

Cawthon highlights this move does not mark his departure from game development, nor does it mean he's abandoning the Five Nights at Freddy's series. He says: "I want to get back to what made game-making enjoyable in the first place. In fact, the first game that I'd like to make would be something for you guys.

"Remember Foxy Fighters from Update 2? I loved working on that game. It was a lot of fun, and it took a lot of the pressure off me knowing that it was just for the fans of the games. That’s the kind of project that I'd like to work on again. Maybe I’ll try my hand at a pizzeria tycoon game, who knows. The point is that it would be something for fun, and something for the fans."

Cawthon continues, suggesting the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's movie is in "amazing hands" and that he's still working to release a VR game down the line. "I think this is where I step back," he concludes before thanking fans of the series for their understanding and support.