Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: Win a bundle of Steelseries peripherals

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

The Ultimate Christmas giveaway will run until Christmas Eve. Every day we'll be posting about a new prize that's up for grabs, and you'll have 24 hours after the time of publishing to enter. Sadly, we're only able to open this competition to UK residents.

Mice and keyboards, they're basically brilliant aren't they? A tool of awesome power that lets you control games in ways console players can only dream about. Until the day when we're able to plug our PCs directly into our brains, they'll always be the best way to play. So, to help you better interface with the machine spirit, we're giving away a bundle of Steelseries peripherals for you gaming pleasure. We've got a a high end keyboard, mouse and headset for one of our lucky readers, all you need to do is supply the PC.

Check inside for details of what you can win and how to win it.

Here's the loot, click on the links for more information.

Now, to win all this, just answer this question:

Apart from mind control and good old mouse and keyboard, how will we interface with our machines in the future?

If you win, you'll get a private message via the forums. Let us know your address and we'll send you your prizes shortly after Christmas. Remember, this competition is open to UK readers only. Also, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified we'll offer it to someone else. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Good luck PC Gamers! Don't forget to check back at 4.30 tomorrow for our next competition for something extra special, goodies signed by one of the world's most famous game developers.