Zotac Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti is still just £559 for Cyber Monday

Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2000 series boards add ray-tracing capability, but not all that much conventional gaming performance over the outgoing GeForce GTX 1000 cards. This previous-gen GTX 1080Ti board therefore remains very much a gaming beast capable of cranking out serious frame rates in the vast majority of games. It looked a decent deal when we first posted it at £600. At £559, it's even better.

Performance of the GeForce GTX 1080Ti in conventional games is very close to the new GTX 2080, but you're getting it for around £100 less. Thank those 3,584 CUDA cores (count 'em), 352-bit memory bus and 88 render outputs for that. At £559 it isn't cheap, strictly speaking. But given current GPU prices, it is great value.

This Zotac board can also claim to be the smallest GTX 1080Ti ever, making it compatible with a wider range of desktop cases.

