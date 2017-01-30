Yooka-Laylee joins the PC Gamer Weekender lineup

The PC Gamer Weekender will be an event for players of any style of game, from competitive strategy games to cutesy platformers. Yep, we’re bringing Yooka-Laylee to the stage.

The spiritual successor to Rare’s Banjo Kazooie (a console-only game, but don’t hold that against it), Yooka-Laylee was a huge Kickstarter success when it brought in plenty more cash than it asked for back in 2015—to the tune of £175,000 in 38 minutes and over £1,000,000 in 21 hours. People want this game.

Which is why we’re very proud to welcome Yooka-Laylee and Playtonic Games to the PC Gamer Weekender, where attendees will be able to discover more about the upcoming platformer in a special talk dedicated to the game ahead of its launch on April 11, 2017. It's currently available to pre-order Steam/GOG, for £34.99/$39.99/€39.99, and pre-orders grant players access to the Yooka-Laylee Toybox demo.

Yooka-Laylee will be shown alongside plenty of other attractions at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.