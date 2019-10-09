Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair bounced onto PC today

Colorful Playtonic platformer Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair bounced onto PCs today. After only being revealed back in June, the 2.5D spinoff of 2017's Yooka-Laylee has arrived on both Steam and GOG. A bright and boisterous trailer is yours to gaze at above.

James played some of Impossible Lair back in June and called it "basically a Donkey Kong Country game on PC," which sounds pretty appealing and makes sense, given that several of the developers previously worked on Donkey Kong Country. On the other hand, the pun-based writing wore on James pretty quickly, but maybe you've got a higher tolerance for wordplay.

As for the Impossible Lair itself, it's a culmination of the entire game, containing all of the enemies, obstacles, traps, and challenges mashed up in one massive mega-level. What makes it really notable is that you don't have to complete the entire game to get to the Lair: you can try to tackle it whenever you want. You can try to beat it right out of the gate, and you know plenty of players will. I wish them luck.