WrestleQuest turns '80s and '90s WWE into a JRPG starring Macho Man Randy Savage

WrestleQuest has been announced by Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios, a pixel-art RPG that takes aim squarely at nostalgia for wrestling's glory years of the '80s and '90s. The game casts you as a young hopeful looking to become one of the wrestling greats, and combines RPG exploration and character building with turn-based in-ring combat—the cherry on the cake being the presence of big names that you'll face on the way.

This is not an official WWE product, but who needs Hulk Hogan when you've got Macho Man Randy Savage: the cream of the crop. Other wrestling legends that feature in the game include Andre the Giant, Jake The Snake Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T and Jeff Jarrett (the latter pair seem to have taken a special interest in the game, being shouted-out by the developers).

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

"WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience," says Mega Cat's James Deighan. "Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favourite wrestlers from the '80s, '90s and today."

The wrestling spin on turn-based combat will be what makes this work or otherwise. One of the shots shows that you can choose to position your character as a face or heel, while you also choose your moves, style, taunts and entrance theme. As for the famous old faces, they sound a little like Pokemon gym leaders: apparently there will be worlds themed around them that you explore before, natch, slamming their candy asses all over the ring.

(Image credit: Skybound Games)

There are no doubt more old pros to be revealed, and the official art shows the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom as well as Koko B. Ware. I'll keep on hoping in vain that they add Bret Hart right up until it ships, then play this thing anyway. WrestleQuest will release this summer.