World War Z is free on the Epic Games Store

Co-op zombie horde shooter World War Z has been added to this week's stash of free games on the Epic Store, alongside Figment and Tormentor x Punisher. Epic has also unveiled next week's free games: puzzle-platformer Hob and Gone Home.

You can claim World War Z now by heading to its Epic Store page. Don't expect any revelations, mind. As Ian said in World War Z review, it's largely bland and forgettable, but it has its moments, and the size of the hordes are impressive.

"During massive hoard fight events in World War Z, zombies that get stopped by fences or walls pile up, then climb each other and surge over them," Ian wrote. "I loved watching out for these piles in the chaos of a swarm. Shooting into the base of the pile makes it collapse like a junior varsity cheerleading squad failing to hold a human pyramid—both satisfying and slapstick hilarious."

Next week's batch of free games mark an uptick in quality. Gone Home is nearly seven years old, but it's still an affecting first-person adventure, while Hob is a good-looking, satisfying puzzler—so said Andy in Gone Home review. Both of them will be free for a week from April 2.

If you missed the big news from earlier today, then Epic has unveiled its publishing arm, and it's already planning to release games from the developers behind The Last Guardian, Limbo and Control.