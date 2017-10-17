Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus launch trailer teases a sick Hitler

Last week, we learned that more than 3,000 Nazis die in Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus. If you'd like to count them yourself, you can do so as of October 27 (next Friday) which is when MachineGames and Bethesda's latest venture lands.

That's next week, which is why the alternate timeline post-WW2 shooter now has a launch trailer. Have a gander:

As expected, there's a fair amount of Nazi bashing in there—by way of guns, throwing knives, grenade lobs, flamethrowers, and melee takedowns. Watch on to see swastika-branded human soldiers, cannon-wielding automatons, and/or white-hooded KKK members taking a pounding.

"I can probably give you a figure but I have to think about that," creative director Jens Matthies told Shaun last week when asked directly about the number of Nazis that meet their maker. "I would say, close to a thousand. That’s what I think. That’s a little bit speculative, but in the neighbourhood of one thousand. Let me revise that: I mean about a thousand personal kills, but then there are a few thousand impersonal kills as well."

Could one of those kills be the Fuhrer himself? Very possibly, as he pops up at the end of the above short looking quite under the weather.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is due Friday, November 27.