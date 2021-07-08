How to watch WitcherCon on Friday

To call the 10-second Witcher season 2 video Netflix showed in mid-June a "trailer" is generous, but at least we found out when we'd see more: WitcherCon on Friday, July 9, starting at 10 am Pacific.

WitcherCon is a new event that Netflix is putting on with CD Projekt Red, and it's the first time we know of that the companies have collaborated on anything related to the Geralt tales they both licensed (the show and RPGs are both based on the books, and aren't officially connected). The event consists of two livestreams, and they're pretty packed. A few of the things we expect to see:

A proper look at The Witcher Season 2 (and the release date, maybe)

Stories about the making of the Witcher RPGs

A look at The Witcher anime film

Henry Cavill, but probably not in a tub

When is WitcherCon? WitcherCon is Friday, July 9, 2021. There will be two livestreams, one at 10 am Pacific and another at 6 pm Pacific. The evening stream will rerun the major segments from the first stream, but will also include new ones, including a look at the Witcher anime film Netflix is working on.

Where can I watch WitcherCon? WitcherCon will be streamed on Netflix and CD Projekt Red's Twitch and YouTube accounts. Twitch: CD Projekt | Netflix

YouTube: CD Projekt | Netflix

WitcherCon Stream 1 schedule (10 am Pacific)

The Witcher Season 2 Q&A: The main event will feature "surprise reveals" and a "dash of chaos" as The Witcher cast members and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich answer fan questions about the Netflix show.

Welcome to Gwent: Seems like this'll just be a video from CD Projekt Red introducing viewers to Gwent. Makes sense they'd try to get fans of the Netflix show to check it out.

The Witcher Season 2 Yen/Ciri panel: Actors Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) discuss their characters and what to expect from them in the new season.

Stories behind the Witcher games, part 1: A bunch of CD Projekt developers discuss the creation of the Witcher RPGs, reminiscing about "old memories" and "uncovering forgotten artifacts."

Geralt of T-Rivia: A trivia panel with Hissrich, as well as Declan De Barra, showrunner of upcoming prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin, and two CD Projekt quest designers, Błażej Augustynek and Philipp Weber.

Inside Kaer Morhen: A dive into the lore behind Kaer Morhen, the castle where witchers were once trained.

Monster Slayer presentation: A look at CD Projekt's Witcher AR game, which is out this month.

The World of The Witcher Figures: A panel about Witcher figurines, if the title didn't give it away.

A conversation with Henry Cavill: The stream closes with a chat with Geralt himself, Henry Cavill, who may "have a surprise or two in store." The season two date, maybe?

WitcherCon Stream 2 schedule (6 pm Pacific)

CD Projekt's The Witcher – Beyond Videogames: This panel will feature "the latest details on the upcoming comic books and board game inspired by" The Witcher.

Stories behind the Witcher games, part 2: Quest designers Augustynek and Weber continue the conversation about CD Projekt's RPG series.

Strokes of Genius: A "behind the scenes" look at Studio Mir's upcoming Netflix anime movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

What won't be at WitcherCon?

A new Witcher game. CD Projekt made that clear right away, cutting off speculation by stating unambiguously that "no new Witcher game will be announced at WitcherCon."

Where can I find out more?

The official WitcherCon website contains the full schedule and streaming info. (And for Witcher fans who just can't get enough lore, there's also a privacy policy and copyright information.)