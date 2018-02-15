Win Moto G5 Plus and Moto X4 handsets at the PC Gamer Weekender Tournament Area

The PC Gamer Weekender kicks off in two days' time, bringing with it exclusive access to new games ahead of launch, a host of developer talks and, as we reported last week, the Tournament Area in association with Motorola and Three.

Here, you'll have the chance to compete in Rocket League, Hearthstone and League of Legends competitions over both days. Sign-ups open at 10am, and are free-of-charge and welcome to all.

With nine tournaments scheduled to run over Saturday and Sunday, seven contest winners will receive a Moto G5 Plus handset. One of Motorola's best-selling phones, the G5 Plus comes with a fingerprint sensor, internal storage with microSD support, Google Assistant, fast charging, and GSM and CDMA compatibility.

Two end-of-day champions also stand to win a premium Moto X4 handset—which comes packing a fingerprint sensor, internal storage with microSD support, a dual-lens camera, and loads of battery power to suit gaming on the move.

Prizes will be distributed following each tourney. If you think you've got what it takes, prove it at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018.