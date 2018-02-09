Compete in the PC Gamer Weekender's Tournament Area with Rocket League, Hearthstone and League of Legends

One week from tomorrow, the PC Gamer Weekender returns to the Olympia London for the UK's biggest celebration of all things PC gaming.

Alongside exclusive access to new games ahead of release, and a range of developer talks, the Weekender also brings with it the Tournament Area in association with Motorola and Three—where players can face-off in competitive bouts of Rocket League, Hearthstone and League of Legends over the course of both days.

Sign-ups open at 10am, and are free-of-charge and welcome to all. Multiple tournaments will run Saturday and Sunday, divided into game-specific time slots throughout each day.

Think you've got what it takes? Prove it at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018.

You can still get tickets for the show here . Ticket prices start at £12.99, and you can save 20% with the discount code PCG.

Update: Winners of each respective tournament will win a Moto G5 Plus or Moto X4 handset on the day. Head this-a-way for more information.