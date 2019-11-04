When does Red Dead 2 Redemption 2 unlock on PC?

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC is out on November 5 on the Rockstar Games launcher and the Epic Games Store. But maybe that's not specific enough. After all, November 5 lasts a whole 24 hours, and that's a full day of grade-A cowboy time. If you want to saddle up the minute Red Dead 2 PC is available, we can help.

Here's when you should be at your PC, and what you'll need to be prepared.

When does Red Dead 2 PC unlock? Red Dead Redemption 2 PC unlocks at 8:00 am EST on November 5. That's the simultaneous global unlock time—no matter where you are in the world, 8:00 am EST is when RDR2 PC unlocks. Here's how RDR2 PC's unlock time breaks down across timezones:

New York: 8:00 am EST, November 5

Los Angeles: 5:00 am PST, November 5

London: 3:00 pm GMT, November 5

Sydney: 12:00 am AEDT, November 6

Whether you plan to buy RDR2 PC on the Rockstar Games launcher or the Epic Games store, it unlocks at the same time: 8:00 am EST on November 5.

If you plan to play on Steam, though, you have to wait: RDR2 comes to Steam in December. We don't know which day it'll hit Steam, but Rockstar confirmed the release month when it announced Red Dead was coming to PC.

What do I need to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC?

You can get RDR2 on either the Rockstar Games launcher or the Epic Games Store. It's available for preload already, which is a good thing because Red Dead 2 weighs in at a 109 gigabyte download, and wants you to have 150GB of free drive space to install. Set aside some extra drive space for future Red Dead Online downloads, too.

As for whether your PC can handle it: Check out our system requirements post, which recommends at least a GTX 1060 graphics card to run the game well. But as with GTA 5, the PC version of RDR2 has some advanced graphics settings not available on consoles that should push modern hardware to the limits.