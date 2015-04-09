What you'll need to run GTA 5 PC in 4K

Rockstar has already outlined the minimum and recommended system requirements for Grand Theft Auto 5. What does that mean in real terms, though? To find out, we asked Rockstar what players would need to run the game at 4K resolutions.

"One of the lessons we have learned over the years through Grand Theft Auto IV and Max Payne 3 on PC was that people want the freedom to configure their system to suit their preferences," says Kevin Hoare, president of Rockstar Toronto. "Our focus for Grand Theft Auto V was to ensure most people could run the game comfortably, and provide a wide range of options to tailor your experience to your system."

According to Rockstar, the recommended specifications are based on hardware that can run the game at 1080p, at 60 frames-per-second. For that, Rockstar suggest a Nvidia GTX 660 2GB or AMD HD7870 2GB.

"To run the game on a 4K display at 30fps," says Hoare, "you’ll need at minimum an AMD HD 7870 or Nvidia GTX 760 with 2GB of VRAM." As for the 4K at 60 frames-per-second, that'll require a "high-end SLI or Crossfire setup."

"The optimal way to run the game will depend on an individual’s preference," says Hoare, noting that the multitude of graphics options will allow players to find a balance between a high framerate and high settings.