GTA 5 PC graphics options in full

We've played GTA 5 running at 4k resolution at 60fps, and it's glorious. You'll need a mega-rig to get that smooth performance at such a high resolution, but at 1080p, it ought to be easier, especially considering the number of graphics options you can tweak to keep framerates smooth. It's nice to see motion blur and depth of field options in there, and for anyone that really wants to push, there are advanced options for distance scaling, anti-aliased reflections and advanced soft shadowing.

Video memory slider: shows you how much video memory is being used in MB.

Ignore suggested limits option: game detects your setup automatically, but you can push your system further if you like.

Options for screen type, aspect ratio and refresh rate.

DirectX Version Output monitor: 1-3

Anti-aliasing: FXAA, MSAA and Nvidia TXAA supported.

Pause game on focus loss.

Scaling bars for population density, population variety and distance scaling.

Texture quality: normal to very high.

Shader quality: normal to very high.

Shadow quality: normal to very high.

Reflection quality: normal to very high.

Reflection MSAA

Water quality: normal to very high.

Particles quality: normal to very high.

Grass quality: normal to very high.

Soft shadows options: softer, softest, AMD CHS, Nvidia PCSS

Post FX options: up to ultra.

Motion blur strength: scaling bar.

In-game depth of field effects: on/off.

Anisotropic filtering: up to x16 .

Ambient occlusion options.

Tesellation options.

Advanced graphics

Long shadows: on/off.

High resolution shadows: on/off.

High detail streaming while flying: on/off.

Extended distance scaling bar.

Extended shadow distance bar.

Benchmark testing.

Plus, here's a glimpse of GTA 5 PC's control options. Mmm, raw mouse input.

