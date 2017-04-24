What Remains of Edith Finch launch trailer invites you to uncover a family curse

What Remains of Edith Finch isn't presented as a question, but if you watch the launch trailer above you'll probably come away with a few. The adventure game from developer Giant Sparrow invites players to learn the stories of the Finch family in an effort to discover why Edith is only one currently alive. "Maybe we believed so much in a family curse, we made it real," muses Edith in the trailer, which doesn't do much to explain why, at one point, you seem to play as a scaly sea monster with webbed fingers.

From the official site:

"The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member's death."

Sounds pretty grim, and the trailer is certainly moody, to say the least. We'll have a review for you later this week, (it would have been today, but our writer has been struck down with sickness, though we also can't rule out some amount of cursing) What Remains of Edith Finch launches on Steam tomorrow, April 25.