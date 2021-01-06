What Remains Of Edith Finch comes to Xbox Game Pass this month

An overnight stay in What Remains Of Edith Finch's cursed home soon won't cost a penny, with the tragic anthology making its way to Xbox Game Pass for PC later this month.

Returning to the ramshackle Finch home, 17-year old Edith has a nasty problem to investigate—namely, why her relatives have the unfortunate habit of dying young. What follows is a steady untangling of family trauma, told through storybook vignettes scattered across the sprawling, architecturally-unsound home.

"What Remains of Edith Finch is a masterful piece of storytelling: gorgeous, skilfully told, uplifting in places, and devastating in others," Andy Chalk wrote in his glowing Edith Finch review. "Avoid seeing too many spoilers— seriously, I can't think of a game more in need of being unspoiled than this one—and play it."

As per this week's Xbox News Wire, the grim short story collection will head up the latest bunch of games coming to Microsoft's subscription service on January 21. Finch is joined this month by perfectly-serviceable action-RPG Torchlight 3, Injustice 2, and YIIK: A Postmodern RPG. But Games Pass will also bid farewell to a few classics, with FTL: Faster Than Light and My Friend Pedro leaving the service this month.

Giant Sparrow have kept their lips sealed tight when it comes to the studio's next project, Heron, a game that will explore "the enchanting beauty of animal locomotion." In the meantime, how about cursing your own digital family by moving into this Sims 4 recreation of the Finch household?