Someone has built the What Remains Of Edith Finch house in The Sims 4 and it’s incredible

What Remains Of Edith Finch is great. Rolling a shark down a hill. Gutting fish while pretending to be a king. That bit with the Halloween soundtrack. What. A. Game. Such is the indie hit’s quality and influence, people have started recreating its iconic house in The Sims 4. Just look at the video below—be warned there are major story spoilers in there...

YouTuber Jess Harts has recreated an utterly amazing version of Edith’s forest cabin. One of the most thematically complex hub areas in the history of games, the mansion acts as a portal to fantastical worlds.

Each member of the Finch family has their own room, and these boudoirs lead to consistently inventive fantasies. Jess recreated the whole thing in 14 hours.

It's a prime example of why The Sims 4 truly is such a wonderfully creative tool. Also, you should absolutely buy What Remains Of Edith Finch if you’ve never played it. It’s one of the most captivating indie adventures of the last decade.

Thanks, RPS.

Correction: A previous version of this article claimed the house was recreated in Minecraft, not The Sims 4. This is obviously wrong.