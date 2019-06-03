Wes Fenlon has been at Bitsummit in Japan to play a variety of unusual games. Like Play Dog Play Tag, a game of multiplayer chaos in which dogs on leads throw their owners around like wrecking balls. Or Exhausted Man, in which you worm across the floor using bursts of energy but are too tired to stand up. Compared to them Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin seems relatively normal, a combo-based action game that's also a farming RPG.

Chris Livingston has been playing Rescue HQ, a sim that lets you run a police station, fire department, and emergency response team all out of the one building (hopefully yours has enough toilets, unlike Chris's). Sounds stressful, but then disasters were often the best bit of Sim City.

Malindy Hetfeld has jumped back in time, both in terms of the history of the world and of the Total War series, to play Shogun 2. Naval battles! The end of the Sengoku Jidai! Tiny one-on-one duels between individual soldiers! It's great to see this game still bringing joy eight years after its release.

I drifted away from Metro Exodus and back into Fallout: New Vegas, a game I've played twice already. Unlike a lot of the series' hardcore fans I don't think New Vegas is the best of the lot, but I do love the Old World Blues expansion for how strange it is, and that you get to argue with your own brain in it. If you're planning to play New Vegas today, make sure to grab the 4GB Patcher and NVAC mods so it doesn't crash on the regular.

Enough about us. What did you play last week? Anyone trying the new Warhammer action-RPG Chaosbane? Hopping around little planets in Outer Wilds? Or maybe breaking into spaceships and calling everyone by their last names in Void Bastards?