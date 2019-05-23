We're hiring a Managing Editor for PC Gamer in the UK!

Did you know our magazine has been running for 26 years, as of this December? PC Gamer started in the UK in 1993, and is not only old enough to drive, smoke and drink, but is now eligible for the onset of grey hair, and a mild sense of ennui.

Thankfully, the magazine itself is as fresh as ever, and we're now looking for someone to run it for us. We're seeking a Managing Editor to look after the magazine day-to-day, deciding what goes on the cover, working with our wider team to make sure content comes in on time, figuring out what goes into the magazine—all of that fun stuff. We'd like someone with print media experience and a love of PC gaming to come and oversee our long-running publication.

You'll get to work with the global PC Gamer team, and learn more about writing, editing and commissioning. You'll help wrangle some of our most important features, like the PC Gamer Top 100 and our GOTY awards, and have the opportunity to develop contacts in the games industry. Working with our friendly team in Bath, we'll teach you anything you want to know, unless it isn't about computer games, in which case we're entirely out of our depth.

Interested in applying? Check out the full job description here, where you can apply online. You'll just need a cover letter and updated CV.

Need more encouragement? Here is a wise lion, who will stare at you forever: