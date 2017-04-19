We're giving away 40 Satellite Reign keys with GOG

After smashing its Kickstarter funding goal back in 2013, Satellite Reign entered Early Access the following year and launched in full in 2015. It was then Andy branded its neon-soaked Syndicate-like world as "one of the prettiest cyberpunk cities on PC", and it's since added a four-player co-op multiplayer mode to its dystopian urban sprawl.

Fancy getting in on some of that tactical role-playing action free-of-charge yourself? Doing so is easy: simply fill in the short form below for your chance to win one of 40 Satellite Reign keys in our giveaway with GOG. And since we're talking savings, you might be interested in GOG's Weekly Sale Vol. 12 which sees 75 percent off classic series including Hitman, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain and much more.

The giveaway is due to end at 12 noon BST/2am PST, therefore lucky winners will be contacted after that.



Good luck!

Terms and Conditions: By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the Competition Rules: www.futuretcs.com. The competition is open to over 18s and UK residents only. The closing date will be 21 April 2017. Multiple entries will be disqualified. After the closing date, one winner will be drawn at random from the correct entries—please check you enter your correct email address. Others terms and conditions may apply; see http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ for more details.