Weekend Game Deals - October 5, 2012

Friday only, GameFly has Battlefield 3 for $10 . Friday is such a generous day! Looking forward, Steam's weekend is dedicated to THQ , with 50% off its collection, individually or in a bundle , Amazon has 10% off Borderlands 2 and War of the Roses , Green Man has another 25% off voucher code , and Legend of Grimrock is 50% off at GOG.

Steam ► THQ Publisher Weekend

This weekend, Steam has discounted its entire THQ catalog by 50%, with daily deals at 75% off.

Amazon ► Borderlands 2, War of the Roses, bundley stuff

Amazon has a small discount on Borderlands 2 and War of the Roses, a bundle with Mirror's Edge, Bulletstorm, and a few others for $9.99, and 10% off XCOM: Enemy Unknown pre-orders.

Green Man Gaming ► 25% off voucher

There's a new voucher code for 25% off PC game downloads, and it looks like this: GMG25-EVFWS-4Z4ZN . GMG also has a few super cheap offers on older games, like Hitman: Blood Money for $1.99 and Trine for $2.99 , as well as 10% off XCOM: Enemy Unknown pre-purchases . See all of its deals .

GOG ► Activision, Legend of Grimrock

GOG is having its 60% off weekend sale on "Activision Greats," which means... ZORK! They're all good, but I'm especially fond of Zork: Grand Inquisitor . There's a lot of other great stuff on the list, and it's all under $5. Additionally, GOG has 50% off Legend of Grimrock and its just-released dungeon editor .

Get Games ► ????

The site is down at the time of writing, but if it comes back up , I bet there's something?

GameStop ► Sleeping Dogs

There's a big list on GameStop as usual. Hitman Absolution pre-purchases are $10 off , and Sleeping Dogs is on-sale for $20 off .

GameFly ► Battlefield 3, 2K Games, Elder Scrolls

Friday only, Battlefield 3 is only $10 on GameFly, and it isn't even the series' anniversary. Games published by 2K and The Elder Scrolls series are also on sale.

