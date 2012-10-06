Weekend Game Deals - October 5, 2012

This week's best deals
Battlefield 3, Borderlands 2, and Grimrock
Friday only, GameFly has Battlefield 3 for $10 . Friday is such a generous day! Looking forward, Steam's weekend is dedicated to THQ , with 50% off its collection, individually or in a bundle , Amazon has 10% off Borderlands 2 and War of the Roses , Green Man has another 25% off voucher code , and Legend of Grimrock is 50% off at GOG.
Steam
THQ Publisher Weekend
This weekend, Steam has discounted its entire THQ catalog by 50%, with daily deals at 75% off.
- 50% off THQ Collection - $49.99
- 50% off Darksiders II - $24.99
- 50% off Company of Heroes - $4.99
- 50% off S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $9.99
- 50% off Saints Row: The Third - $19.99
- 75% off Metro 2033 - $4.99 (Friday)
- More Steam Deals
Amazon
Borderlands 2, War of the Roses, bundley stuff
Amazon has a small discount on Borderlands 2 and War of the Roses, a bundle with Mirror's Edge, Bulletstorm, and a few others for $9.99, and 10% off XCOM: Enemy Unknown pre-orders.
- 10% off War of the Roses - $26.99
- 10% off Borderlands 2 - $53.99
- 89% off Mirror's Edge, Bulletstorm, and more (bundle) - $9.99
- 40% off Sleeping Dogs - $29.99
- 47% off Mass Effect 2 - $10.65
- 87% off the Viva Big Bundle of Games (Featuring Grand Ages Rome and Crazy Machines) - $9.99
- 10% off XCOM: Enemy Unknown - $44.99 (Pre-purchase)
- More Amazon Deals
Green Man Gaming
25% off voucher
There's a new voucher code for 25% off PC game downloads, and it looks like this: GMG25-EVFWS-4Z4ZN . GMG also has a few super cheap offers on older games, like Hitman: Blood Money for $1.99 and Trine for $2.99 , as well as 10% off XCOM: Enemy Unknown pre-purchases . See all of its deals .
GOG
Activision, Legend of Grimrock
GOG is having its 60% off weekend sale on "Activision Greats," which means... ZORK! They're all good, but I'm especially fond of Zork: Grand Inquisitor . There's a lot of other great stuff on the list, and it's all under $5. Additionally, GOG has 50% off Legend of Grimrock and its just-released dungeon editor .
Get Games
????
The site is down at the time of writing, but if it comes back up , I bet there's something?
GameStop
There's a big list on GameStop as usual. Hitman Absolution pre-purchases are $10 off , and Sleeping Dogs is on-sale for $20 off .
GameFly
► Battlefield 3, 2K Games, Elder Scrolls
Friday only, Battlefield 3 is only $10 on GameFly, and it isn't even the series' anniversary. Games published by 2K and The Elder Scrolls series are also on sale.
- 75% off Battlefield 3 - $10.00
- 75% off Civilization V - $7.49
- 75% off Spec Ops: The Line - $7.49
- 60% off Morrowind GOTY Edition - $7.99
- 60% off The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $9.99
- 40% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $35.99
- More GameFly Deals
Let us know in the comments if you find any more great deals!
Disclaimer: We offer no guarantees regarding the validity of these sales, their restrictions, or the quality of service provided by these distributors. We can't vet every deal: we list what we see advertised at the time of writing. Buy at your own risk!