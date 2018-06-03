Popular

Watch this Fortnite recreation of Childish Gambino's 'This is America'

By

Epic.

You've probably seen the music video for Childish Gambino's This is America doing the rounds, or at least some screenshots of it. Fortnite players certainly have, and a particularly creative bunch at YouTube channel WiziBlimp have got together to recreate it in Epic's Battle Royale shooter using the replay system.

Given the constraints they're working with, they've done a remarkable job. I played the two videos side-by-side at the same time, and they've nailed the camera swivels and pans from the original. Their characters all dance at exactly the right times, too. I especially like it when their emotes sync perfectly—just look at the timing of those backflips at 1:33.

It's not the only excellent clip that Fortnite's replay system has produced: James collected a few gems in a post last month.

