Watch the PC Gamer battle royale live tomorrow

Those who joined us for our recent DayZ stream will have seen a long tale of betrayal, accidental suicide and vomit. It was fun, so we're doing another one tomorrow, only this time we'll be playing a selection of competitive single-screen action games including Cobalt , Samurai Gunn , Nidhogg and Gun Monkeys . It will be fast. It will be frantic. There will be shouting. There may also be some mild-mannered smack talk. You have been warned.

Who will emerge the ultimate champion and secure the grand prize of ONE FREE BEER? Who will kill Ben first? Will we be able to stop ourselves from swearing? Find out tomorrow at 3:30PM GMT, when we'll be streaming live from the PC Gamer Twitch channel .

Competing for the position of ultimate king god-champion of the world - and one ale if we can scrape together enough change for a prize pot - the usual suspects:

Sam Roberts

Chris Thursten

Tom Senior

Andy Kelly

Ben Griffin

Phil Savage