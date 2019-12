Microsoft will soon be taking the E3 stage, and though its conferences tend to be given over to the so-called 'Xbox', I anticipate that something in there is bound to end up on PC.

The stream starts at 9:30AM PT, 12:30PM ET and 5:30PM BST.

This year, fewer rumours have escaped Microsoft than the likes of Bethesda. I'm hoping it'll be the dark (or rather, acid green) horse of the show.