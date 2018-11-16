Watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 here

The Golden Joystick Awards are imminent, kicking off this afternoon at 4.00pm GMT/8.00am PST/11.00am EST. Voting is over, so now all that remains is to wait and, if you’re at the awards themselves, indulge in some respectable afternoon drinking. You can watch the entire thing below.

Tune in an hour early for an exclusive interview with Bethesda's Pete Hines about Fallout 76, along with dev walkthroughs for Hitman 2 and Pokémon: Let's Go. GamesRadar's James Jarvis, Zoe Delahunty-Light and Brandon Saltalamacchia will also be doing a lot of speculation. Join them!

Up for the Ultimate Game of the Year Award are:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Dead Cells

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Fortnite Battle Royale

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Monster Hunter World

Red Dead Redemption 2

Subnautica

Clearly, the only reasonable choice is Subnautica, but I will also accept Forza Horizon 4. Lots of PC games on there, or at least multi-platform games, and there’s a PC Game of the Year Award, too. The games in the running are below.

BattleTech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Opus Magnum

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Two Point Hospital

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Another win for Subnautica, in a sane world, anyway.

OK, time to fill the comments with speculation.