Watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 here

The Golden Joystick Awards are imminent, kicking off this afternoon at 4.00pm GMT/8.00am PST/11.00am EST. Voting is over, so now all that remains is to wait and, if you’re at the awards themselves, indulge in some respectable afternoon drinking. You can watch the entire thing below.
Tune in an hour early for an exclusive interview with Bethesda's Pete Hines about Fallout 76, along with dev walkthroughs for Hitman 2 and Pokémon: Let's Go. GamesRadar's James Jarvis, Zoe Delahunty-Light and Brandon Saltalamacchia will also be doing a lot of speculation. Join them!
Up for the Ultimate Game of the Year Award are:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Monster Hunter World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Subnautica
Clearly, the only reasonable choice is Subnautica, but I will also accept Forza Horizon 4. Lots of PC games on there, or at least multi-platform games, and there’s a PC Game of the Year Award, too. The games in the running are below.
- BattleTech
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Opus Magnum
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Two Point Hospital
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Another win for Subnautica, in a sane world, anyway.
