Watch Killing Floor: Incursion's dev talk from the PC Gamer Weekender

Born from an Unreal Tournament 2004 mod in 2005, Tripwire's Killing Floor created a splash when it launched in full in 2009. By 2014, the zombie-slaughtering FPS had shifted close to three million copies, and its sequel was scored a healthy 81 by Tyler last year.

The in-development Killing Floor: Incursion offers familiar Zed-slashing fare but with an up close and personal VR twist. At the PC Gamer Weekender, Tom invited Tripwire president John Gibson to the Dev Stage to talk all things Killing Floor, not least its incoming virtual reality-inspired iteration.

Expect trailers, in-game footage and questions from the presentation's live audience. Over to Tom and John: