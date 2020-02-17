Watch a new trailer for bee management game Hive Time

I have fond memories of playing SimAnt, trying to avoid death by spider, rain, or human foot while growing my little colony and protecting the Queen. Hive Time is sort of like Sim Bee, a deliberately not too realistic management sim where you have control of a beehive.

In his write-up, Tom Sykes called it "a refreshing theme, letting you get away from pesky humans and their constant organisational problems. Not that bees have it any easier, of course. While your workers are out foraging, you have to decide which rooms to construct in which cells, research new bee tech, and raise new generations of bees, in this attractive, approachable strategy game."

Hive Time was released earlier this year. Now there's a new trailer to introduce a bee named Penelope and hopefully entice you into giving it a try. Hive Time is available on itch.io.