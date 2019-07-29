Watch a guy talk about his super-creepy dreams in this Control story trailer

Everything we know about Remedy's Control so far makes it look like it's going to be a very strange game. The new story trailer released today reinforces that impression. It doesn't actually say too much about the story, but it is definitely weird.

The broad strokes of the plot are well established: The Oldest House is a sort of interdimensional nexus that serves as the headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Control, a secret agency that investigates paranormal phenomena. But it's been infiltrated by the Hiss, bad dudes from beyond the realm of human cognition, and it's up to you, as new FBC director Jesse Faden, to put things right.

This new trailer doesn't really add anything to that narrative setup, but it does set a very creepy tone, which I very much enjoy. If Remedy wants to tell a dark tale of supernatural horror, then I'll be happy to see them lean all the way into it: My biggest complaint about Alan Wake is that whatever story it was trying to tell was too often and too long interrupted by rote third-person shooter gameplay.

And maybe it's just me, but does that guy in the trailer look an awful lot like Chris O'Donnell to anyone? He's not in the game as far as I know but the moment I first saw the face I thought to myself, "Wow, that guy looks an awful lot like Chris O'Donnell."

Am I wrong?

(Image credit: Remedy, Glenn Francis (www.pacificprodigital.com) via Wikipedia)

I don't think I'm wrong. Control is set to come out on August 27. If you can't wait that long, here's the first 13 minutes of gameplay.