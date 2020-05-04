Watch a disembodied hand do a kickflip with this horrific fingerboarding mod

(Image credit: Crea-ture Studios / YouTuber JAHDexe)

Nosesliding the edge of a textbook with a tiny skateboard while ignoring a teacher was common practice during the skateboarding boom of the '00s. You might remember Tech Decks , skateboards for fingers and for total dorks like myself. You might also know Session, the most complex and satisfying skateboarding sim out there. Here's a beautiful, terrifying mod that brings 'em together.

Redgoufs' Fingerboard character mod for Session might look like something from a nightmare, but for a specific demographic, it's a dream come true. It replaces the usual human skateboard pilot with an entire goddamn arm, replete with detailed textures and fingers perfectly poised. The arm fades into the sky to ease the horror of the thing, but watching a hand bend and twist and crumple like a fleshy glove stretched over a human skeleton—I love it! It's also very gross!

Whether you install the mod or not, I highly recommend watching the mod trailer below. It's put together by YouTuber JAHDexe , who makes some profoundly authentic skate videos in Session.

Set in a custom miniature map and layered over audio from an old Tech Deck commercial, it jettisons me into fond memories of dragging my fingerboard across pencil boxes, the kitchen table, and the family dog. And with the mod, I can now relive those memories by pretending to pretend to skateboard while enjoying Session's skateboarding fantasy—it's a multi-pronged scratch-itcher.