Warhammer: Vermintide's Empire Soldier has mutton chops and a blunderbuss

After the Witch Hunter and the Waywatcher comes the class I will probably play as, if I ever embark upon Fatshark's Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide. It's the Empire Soldier, and I will be required to play as him because a) he has some lovely mutton chops, and b) he wields a blunderbuss. Markus Kruber is detailed here, with an unnecessarily long backstory, a few images, and details of his weapon set (he wields big, heavy things like greatswords, warhammers, and blunderbi).

Also, here's a video from PCGamesN.

See the way he turns Skaven into mush with his giant hammer? That's why you'll be playing as the Empire Soldier too.

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide is out October 23.