Warhammer: Vermintide's Waywatcher is a stabby wood elf

The other week, Warhammer: Vermintide introduced its Witch Hunter character, who like the rest of them will soon be stabbing up hordes of rats. Vermintide features quite a lot of rats, so he's going to need some help—luckily, wood elf Kerillian seems up to the task.

The 'Waywatcher' is detailed here: an "enigmatic and sharp sighted" elf, out of her element, good with a bow and double-daggers. She's my kind of character, in other words. Trailer here:

Vermintide is out October 23, or 'Ratmas' as it will soon be known.