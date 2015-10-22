Warhammer: Vermintide launch trailer features Skaven gone wild

I'll admit it. Warhammer: End Times—Vermintide is not a game I expected much from. Aside from being another drop in the already-quite-full bucket of licensed Warhammer videogames, it is, when you get right down to it, a rat extermination simulator. That's not the sort of premise that screams, "Good times ahoy!" But then we went to PAX, and surprise, surprise, it was actually really good.

This release trailer is fun too. It's purely cinematic, but that's okay: We've had plenty of gameplay to look at, including through up-close looks at the Witch Hunter, the Waywatcher, the Empire Soldier, the Dwarf Ranger, and the Bright Wizard. And with the game set to launch tomorrow, now is the time to set the hype table with a cool video about a very uncool situation for the Empire.

Of course, if straight-up gameplay is what you want, you can catch a good chunk of that through this September episode of the PC Gamer Show.