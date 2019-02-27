Warhammer: Vermintide 2—Winds of Magic DLC leaked

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has sprung a leak, with the name of its next DLC appearing on SteamDB. It's called Winds of Magic, the fancy name given to the magical energy that causes so much mischief in the Warhammer universe.

To find out exactly what it is, come back to PC Gamer at 7.30am ET/12.30 pm GMT tomorrow, when we'll have a lot more details for you.

Vermintide 2 was our best co-op game of 2018, and I think Tom managed to get to the heart of its appeal: "There is some seriously excellent hitting in this game. When you whack a rat in the head with a hammer it blows up and the poor creature stumbles around a bit before falling over dead. Top hitting."

It's OK, they're bad rats.