Walmart is selling a Gateway gaming laptop for $649 and it surprisingly doesn’t suck

It has a Comet Lake processor and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and is $350 below its list price right now.

My first gaming laptop purchased in 2008 was a Gateway, the P-7811FX. It was one of the first models to punch well above its price, back when gaming laptops were still mostly stupid-expensive. Now more than a decade later, Gateway is doing the same thing, this time with a brand new model equipped with a Core i5 10300H processor and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, on sale for $649 at Walmart.

That is ridiculously affordable for a laptop pairing a Comet Lake CPU with an RTX 2060 GPU. We often highlight cheap gaming laptop deals, but I don't recall ever seeing this combo going for this cheap.

Cheap is relative, of course. But typically at this price point, you are looking at a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with no hopes of playing games with ray tracing enabled.

Gateway was a major OEM back in the day, dating back to the mid-1980s. But things went downhill in the early 2000s, and in 2007, Acer acquired the beleaguered company for $710 million. Acer still owns the Gateway brand, and recently resurrected it in the US through an exclusive partnership with Walmart.

So it's a "Gateway" by name only (one of the user reviews claims it is manufactured by Evoo). Call it whatever you want, this is a good deal for the hardware. Some of the bits are also modest, as you would expect at this price point—8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, specifically. However, it is apparently easy to open up the laptop and upgrade those components.

It's also nice that the 15.6-inch 1080p display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. As for I/O options, it has a HDMI port, two mini DisplayPort connectors, a GbE LAN port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB-C port, and a microSD card slot.