Valkyria Chronicles arrives on PC in November

Just a few days after confirming that Sega's 2008 strategy-RPG Valkyria Chronicles will be coming to the PC, it's revealed a release date that may well be closer than you think. November 11 is the big day, and if you pony up now you'll save ten percent off the regular price.

Valkyria Chronicles is set in a fictitious continent modeled after 1930s Europe, which has wracked by war between the Empire and the Federation. Caught in between, the small, neutral nation of Gallia is invaded by the Empire, which seeks to control its rich supplies of the Ragnite ore; players take control of a Gallian military unit and attempt to fend off the attack.

The original PlayStation 3 release was very well reviewed, and the PC edition looks set to be even better. It's cheap, for one thing—20 bucks, minus the ten percent if you preorder—and it includes all previously-released DLC: The Hard EX mode that increases the difficulty of skirmish missions, the Edy's Mission: Enter the Edy Detachment campaign, the Selveria's Mission: Behind Her Blue Flame campaign, and the six Challenge of the Edy Detachment missions.

And since I have your attention, here's the minimum spec you'll need to run it:

OS: Windows Vista/Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo @ 2.0GHz (or equivalent)

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 240 (or equivalent)

Hard Drive: 25 GB available space

Valkyria Chronicles is available for preorder now on Steam.