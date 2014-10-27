It's official: Valkyria Chronicles is coming to PC

UPDATE: Sega has confirmed via Twitter that the original Valkyria Chronicles is coming to the PC. Their tweet in full: "Gallia, to arms! Return to the original battle on PC. More info coming soon..." We'll bring you that info as soon as we have it.

ORIGINAL STORY: In terms of "getting things done" efficacy, petitions on the internet rank somewhere between an angry letter to the editor and wishing upon a star. And it's impossible to say how much impact the petition calling for a PC release of Valkyria Chronicles has actually had. But it's starting to look like that particular wheel might be turning.

Originally released in 2008, Valkyria Chronicles is a tactical-RPG developed and published by Sega, exclusively for the PlayStation 3. It holds a very respectable Metacritic rating of 86, and also inspired the aforementioned petition calling on Sega to release various console-exclusive games for the PC, in particular Valkyria Chronicles, "a natural compliment to your other, strategic, offerings on the PC platform."

Today it came to light that Pan-European Game Information, aka the European game-rating agency PEGI, has classified a version of the game for the PC. It's a new classification, separate from the existing entries for the PS3 original and Valkyria Chronicles II for the PSP, and gives the game a "16" rating for "realistic looking violence."

There's been no official announcement at this point, nor is there a rating for a PC version of Valkyria Chronicles on the ESRB website, and the PEGI entry lists the release date as October 16, which was almost two weeks ago. Take it for what it's worth, in other words. We've reached to Sega for more information and will update if and when we hear back.